Town of Vail files petition in condemnation for Vail Resorts’ property approved for workforce housing

The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on filing a petition in condemnation for Vail Resorts’ Booth Heights property previously approved for workforce housing:

The Town of Vail has filed a petition in condemnation for the Booth Heights site in East Vail. The petition was filed on Oct. 14 with the Eagle County District Court. The action follows Vail Resorts’ rejection of a $12 million offer to purchase the property and represents the next step in the town’s process to acquire the site by eminent domain.

In filing the petition, the Town of Vail determined the property is essential for the preservation of its open space, wildlife and natural resources. In addition, the town has indicated it has been unable to acquire Booth Heights by voluntary acquisition, despite good faith negotiations with Vail Resorts. It will now be up to the court to determine the amount the town will pay to Vail Resorts for the property.

The town has also filed a motion for immediate possession. If granted, the motion would allow the town to obtain possession of the property during the proceedings, subject to a deposit with the court.

The eminent domain process to acquire Booth Heights began last spring when the Vail Town Council voted to begin condemnation. Since then, correspondence between the town and Vail Resorts has failed to result in an agreement, culminating in the rejection of the $12 million offer earlier this month.

More information on the Booth Heights condemnation process can be found at www.vailgov.com/government/current-topics-projects/booth-heights-land-site-condemnation.

Click here for more information