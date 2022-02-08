Town of Vail ends indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases decline

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release rescinding its indoor mask mandate:
Face coverings will be recommended but will no longer be mandatory inside Town of Vail public buildings effective Tuesday, Feb. 8. The change in policy, directed by the Vail Town Manager, is due to:
The town’s mandatory face covering requirement for access to public buildings had been in place since Aug. 23, 2021. The requirement had applied to the Municipal Complex, Vail Public Library, Welcome Centers, Fire stations, transit centers and the Public Works shops.
Moving forward, the Town of Vail will continue to follow the lead and protocols set forth by Eagle County.
Face coverings continue to be required on all public transportation until March 18 due to a federal mandate.
For additional information on COVID-19 related announcements and activities, visit www.eaglecountycovid.org. Click here for more information