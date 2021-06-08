Tickets on sale for YouthPower365 benefit Stars Variety Show at Ford Amphitheater

The Vail Valley Foundation on Monday issued the following press release on its Stars Variety Show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on July 13 to benefit YouthPower365:

The summer’s ultimate entertainment spectacle, displaying both renowned and untapped local talent of all varieties, the Stars Variety Show hits the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater July 13. Tickets are now available.

Serving as the largest annual fundraiser for the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365, the Stars Variety Show evolved from the highly popular Star Dancing Gala.

What’s the difference? In addition to exhibiting some of the valley’s most impressive dancers, the Stars Variety Show will also feature musicians, comedians and artists, all rotating through the big stage at The Amp in high-energy, 3-minute performances.

YouthPower365 put out a Stars Variety Show casting call this spring and received numerous video samples from talented individuals throughout Eagle County. A selection committee chose the standout candidates and is preparing for a one-of-a-kind evening of multi-sensory entertainment delivered by a rotating cast of rising stars.

“We have such talented people in this valley,” said the Vail Valley Foundation’s Amy Vogt, marketing manager for YouthPower365. “The acts will include dancers, singers, aerialists, a band, a poet – a true variety of genres. The videos we received were really impressive. It’s going to be so much fun.”

YouthPower365 is the sole beneficiary of the Stars Variety Show. The organization offers affordable, subsidized summer camps and year-round educational and enrichment opportunities for local youth.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many children attended school remotely and missed out on months of socialization and in-person education, YouthPower365’s programs are more important than ever before.

This summer’s programs include classes, workshops and camps for children aged 3-to-18 years, intricately and thoughtfully designed to provide a much-needed outlet following the challenges presented by the pandemic.

For example, the four-week Aerospace Academy uses space-themed outdoor and artistic activities to teach problem-solving, literacy and engineering skills to elementary school children. Pathfinders Camp targets middle school children, taking them through four specifically themed weeks of fun learning via creative technology, community service projects, and adventure excursions like horseback riding and rock climbing.

Other programs include college-readiness, dance, film, soccer, and music composition camps.

The majority of YouthPower365’s instructors and camp counselors are schoolteachers dedicating their summers, evenings and weekends to further investing in the positive development of local youth.

“Our staff truly amazes me. We also have incredible community partnerships that enable us to offer these hands-on opportunities and adventures,” Vogt said. “The Stars Variety Show is not only about supporting our programming and making it so children of all backgrounds can participate. It’s about helping the youth of our community recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”

In 2019, the Star Dancing Gala raised nearly $1.3 million to benefit YouthPower365. Stars Variety Show organizers are hoping the new format and venue inspire similar- if not higher- turnout and donations.

For more information about YouthPower365, visit youthpower365.org.

If you go …

What: YouthPower365’s Stars Variety Show

When: Tuesday, July 13

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

Cost: Tickets start at $85, including dessert and bubbles. Sponsor and underwriter tickets are also available, offering upscale dining experiences before the show.

More information: Visit starsvarietyshow.com.