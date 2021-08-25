Ten candidates submit petitions to run for Vail Town Council

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on 10 candidates submitting petitions to run for Vail Town Council in the Nov. 2 election:
The Vail Town Clerk’s Office has received and validated nomination petitions from 10 candidates, including two incumbents, who have filed to run for the four open Vail Town Council seats in the Nov. 2 election. The deadline for submitting nomination petitions was 5 p.m. Monday, August 23. The candidates who successfully filed petitions by the deadline are (in alphabetical order):
Travis Coggin and Brian Stockmar are the incumbents on the ballot. The remaining seats up for election are held by Jenn Bruno and Dave Chapin.
Ballot order for the 10 candidates will be determined following a drawing by the Town Clerk’s Office at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in the Vail Municipal Building.
Town of Vail elections are non-partisan. In accordance with the town’s charter, voters may select up to four candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, while the fourth highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members and each serves a two-year term.
Eligibility requirements include being a U.S. citizen, a registered Vail voter, a resident of Vail for two years immediately preceding the election and collection of a minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered Vail voters on a nomination petition.
Eligible voters include those who are U.S. citizens, are 18 years of age or older and have resided in Colorado 22 days immediately preceding the election. Voter registration is available through the State of Colorado online voter registration system. To register, go to Colorado Secretary of State – (coloradosos.gov) Voters will also be able to register in person at any Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Center the day of election.
For questions about the Vail election, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 970-479-2136 or access the town’s website at Election Information | Vail, CO (vailgov.com)