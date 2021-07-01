Sylvan Fire now 50% contained

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team of the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday issued the following press release updating the status of the Sylvan Fire south of Eagle, which is now 50% contained:

Current Situation:

Sylvan Fire remains at 3,792 acres, and containment has increased to 50%. Containment should increase further before the current Type I Incident Management Team transitions to a Type III organization on Saturday evening. Crews will continue to secure the perimeter with additional fireline while improving and patrolling the lines already in place.

Branch I: In Division G, crews are improving and patrolling the fireline and backhauling unneeded equipment. South of Sylvan Lake, in Division P, firefighters are building direct fireline on both the north and south edges of the unburned horseshoe west of the powerline. After further evaluation, the difficult section from the powerline to the stream bottom will be secured by a hotshot crew. The control line along the stream bottom parallel to the 400 Road is being further secured and improved.

Branch II: In Division Z, the indirect line along the powerline corridor is being improved. Fuels in the unburned pocket west of this line may be burned out in the future when conditions allow. This afternoon, logging equipment is expected to arrive in the area of dense snags to begin clearing a path for a fireline. The operation should take 3-4 days to complete. West of there, direct line has been completed across the Mount Thomas Trail ridgeline and a distance down into the drainage. The steep, inaccessible portions of the fire further down the drainage will be boxed in by Mount Thomas Trail on the south and scree slopes on the west. In Division A, crews are securing and improving recently built line while other crews will spend the next two days completing line into Antoine Creek. Gridding for spots outside the fireline will continue today.

Weather & Fuel Conditions: About a quarter of an inch of rain fell on the fire yesterday, extending the wet weather pattern and continuing to subdue fire behavior. Temperatures will begin to rise today, but a chance of showers remains for the next few days. Fuel moistures have risen during the recent rainy period, and fire behavior will continue to be limited.

Evacuations, Closures, and Fire Restrictions: For the latest information about pre-evacuation or evacuation notices or fire restrictions on non-Federal lands, visit www.ecemergency.org for Eagle County and www.pitkinemergency.org for Pitkin County. For the latest on area, road, and trail closures and fire restrictions on National Forest lands, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TRF): A TFR is in place over the Sylvan Fire. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. Whenever a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of the area. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.

Sylvan Fire Statistics:

Size: 3,792 acres

Containment: 50%

Total Personnel: 425

Location: 15 miles S of Eagle, CO

Reported: June 20, 2021 Cause: Under investigation