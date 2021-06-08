Small wildfire closes Cottonwood Pass

Editor’s note: Cottonwood Pass opened on both the Eagle and Pitkin County sides at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after crews dealt with a small wildfire:

And just like that, it’s wildfire season in the Colorado Rockies. With a red flag warning in place and temperatures in the Vail area soaring into the low 80s, smoke is in the air on Tuesday from a small fire that closed Cottonwood Pass, southeast of Eagle and Gypsum, and multiple fires in other western states.

“Several agencies are working a 1/2 acre wildland fire near Cottonwood Pass on Blue Hill Ridge,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page before noon on Tuesday. “Cottonwood Pass is closed at this time. Also smoke in the area is from several fires burning in surrounding states.”

For travel purposes, the ECSO then posted this:

Cottonwood Pass closed on the Eagle and El Jebel side. Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information. For a map of highway mile markers (MM) please go to the following link: https://vailgov.com/…/dl_forms/I-70_Milemarkers_EC.pdf