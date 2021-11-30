Slifer Smith & Frampton now a fully vaccinated company

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate on Monday issued the following press release on its fully vaccinated status:

Slifer Smith & Frampton (SSF), the leading real estate brokerage firm in the Colorado mountain resort communities is proud to announce it has successfully implemented a vaccine policy for 350 brokers and staff at all of its offices across Colorado including Denver, Summit County, Eagle County and the Roaring Fork Valley.

As a company deeply committed to offering the highest level of safety for its team, clients, and the communities it serves and supports, all brokers and staff were required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 22, 2021. “Simply put, it was the right thing to do,” says Jason Cole, SSF CEO. “The strength of our company has always been its family-like culture. That culture is driven by collaboration and energy, and for that to exist, we must come together.” With approximately 97% of the team retained, the outcome reflects that SSF brokers and staff largely share the same values of protecting each other and the community.

“We believe our Vaccine Requirement Policy is the best path forward and will allow us to offer the highest level of safety for our clients as we serve them through listing their homes and showing buyers around,” continues Cole. “Sales remain strong across all our markets and already guests are returning to our resort communities to enjoy the mountains and create wonderful memories.”

The Delta variant surge caused an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations in each of the SSF locations. With the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, SSF’s founding partners concluded a company-wide vaccine requirement would be critical to assuring the health and safety of its employees. SSF joined forces with other community leaders to take the necessary steps to move forward in a new direction. It’s a decision that prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of the SSF team, their families and the clients they serve.

“Nothing is more important to us than the communities where we live and work. They are essential to our business, essential to our families, essential to our friends and essential to our lives,” says Harry Frampton, SSF Founder. “We believe the vaccine against COVID-19 is crucial to ensuring our communities are safe for all who choose to enjoy their time in our beautiful locations.”