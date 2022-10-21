Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort announces new culinary team

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa on Thursday issued the following press release on its new culinary team:

Jerry Ah Liang Ng Piang Chag

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa, located at the base of one of Vail Valley’s most celebrated mountain resorts, is excited to introduce several new members of its culinary team, including Chef Jerry Ah Liang Ng Piang Chag (Executive Sous Chef), Chef Jitender Chaudhary (Chef De Cuisine), Chef Brij Singh (Chef De Cuisine) and Chef I Nyoman Bayu Jayandana (Pastry Chef). Under the guidance of Executive Chef Santosh Koradi, who joined Park Hyatt Beaver Creek in the fall of 2021, they’ll work to elevate food & beverage operations at the hotel, including the acclaimed 8100’ Mountainside Bar & Grill and event offerings.

“Park Hyatt Beaver Creek already has a stellar reputation among Vail Valley’s best culinary destinations,” said Herb Rackliff, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek’s general manager. “With the addition of our new culinary team members, we’re planning on carrying that reputation even further, bringing fresh and innovative flavors to our guests.”

Originally from Mauritius, Chef Jerry is a creative and passionate culinary professional with extensive experience in hotels and restaurants around the world. At 16, he started his career in a small Chinese restaurant in Mauritius before moving on to a number of fine-dining restaurants. Soon, he became Chef de Partie at a renowned business hotel in Mauritius.

Chef Jitender has been associated with Hyatt Hotels for more than seven years; his most recent assignment was with Hyatt Regency, Delhi as Chef De Cuisine. During his 13 years of kitchen experience, he has worked with reputed five-star hotels, developing an expertise in Italian cuisine, wine dinners and more. Chef Jitender completed his bachelor’s degree in 2007 from National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, India.

Originally from Mumbai, Chef Brij comes to Park Hyatt Beaver Creek from Qatar’s Grand Hyatt Doha. With more than a decade’s worth of professional cooking experience for international five-star hotels, he excels at the international standards of cooking, plating and presentation. Chef Brij holds a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality studies from the University of Mumbai.

A native of Bali, Chef Bayu has more than 10 years of kitchen experience in five-star hotels in Dubai, Maldives, Oman and Indonesia. He joined the Hyatt family four years ago as Sous Chef Pastry for the opening team at Hyatt Regency Bali, and last year he became Cluster Sous Chef Pastry for Hyatt Regency Bali & Andaz Bali.