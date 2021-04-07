Neguse seeks CDOT funding in infrastructure package

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse on Tuesday issued the following press release on his request for funding for the Colorado Department of Transportation in the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan:

Washington, DC—Representative Joe Neguse, along with a bipartisan group of over 40 lawmakers, has sent a letter requesting dedicated funding for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Departments of Transportation (DOTs) nationwide in the upcoming infrastructure package.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse

“As Congress considers comprehensive infrastructure legislation in the months ahead, we urge you to include additional dedicated funding for state Departments of Transportation. According to the most recent data from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), state DOTs will face a $28 billion budget shortfall from FY2020-2024 due to the pandemic. We are pleased that the end-of-year omnibus bill (H.R. 133) included a critical $10 billion down payment in relief for state DOTs and urge you to provide the additional $18 billion needed,” the lawmakers wrote.

“This funding can put people to work immediately, without delay,” said Congressman Neguse. “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced states, including Colorado, to delay critical construction projects. Summer has the potential to be a productive construction season, and Congress must act now to get states the money they need to get these critical infrastructure projects back on track and more Coloradans back to work.”

Congressman Neguse in March announced funds from the end-of-year COVID stimulus package to support CDOT projects, including several in the 2nd Congressional District. Funds to assist with road modernization, transit expansion, and new safety precautions are being allocated to support the Berthoud Mobility Hub project, State Highway 119 Adaptive Signal System Project, Timberline Road Corridor Improvements, and State Highway 7 and 119th Street improvements.

The letter sent by the lawmakers has been endorsed by the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA), the American Highway Users Alliance, and the Highway Materials Group. In addition to Neguse, Lamb, Gibbs, Carbajal, and Katko, the bipartisan letter was signed by 42 Members.

