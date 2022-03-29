National Brotherhood of Skiers to hold 50th anniversary summit in Vail next season

Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the following press release on The National Brotherhood of Skiers selecting Vail for its 50th anniversary summit next season:

March 29, 2022 (Vail, Colo.)— The National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS), in partnership with Vail Resorts, the Town of Vail, and the Vail Valley Partnership, is proud to share that NBS has selected Vail Mountain for its Golden 50th Anniversary Summit. The NBS Summit is an annual fundraiser that brings together more than 50 member clubs and thousands of supporters from around the world. During a week of winter sports fun, which will tentatively take place Feb. 4-11, 2023, NBS will raise funds to support their mission—increasing participation in winter sports while developing and supporting athletes of color who will win international competitions.

“Perhaps our favorite time of the year, our annual summit is a social event with skiers and snowboarders from Black ski clubs coming together to build connections and break boundaries in the world of winter sports,” said Henri Rivers, NBS president. “Next year’s event is particularly special because we will be celebrating our Golden 50th Anniversary alongside Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary, marking a shared vision and set of values for the industry moving forward. We are thrilled to host this important milestone at one of the world’s premier mountain destinations, and share the experience of this amazing resort and its Legendary Back Bowls with our dedicated members and their families. ”

With nearly 5,000 members, the annual summit brings together ski clubs from around the country for programming on and off the mountain, including tours and clinics, game nights, après parties, and parades. Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass was the proud Platinum Sponsor of the 2022 NBS Summit.

“We are honored the National Brotherhood of Skiers has chosen Vail Mountain for their 50th annual Summit,” said Beth Howard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vail Mountain. “The work carried out by NBS is critical to broader action our industry needs to take on access, inclusion and diversity in skiing and riding. As we reflect on Vail Mountain’s 60th season, celebrating and hosting the NBS Summit is a part of our commitment to diversify the sport and make resorts more inclusive and welcoming to all. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them.”

Named a TRAVEL + LEISURE 2022 “World’s Best” and Sustainable Destination under the Mountain IDEAL standard, Vail Mountain boasts 5,317 acres of terrain and the world-famous Seven Legendary Back Bowls. Next year, the ski resort will celebrate its 60th anniversary. Combined with the Town’s vibrant Bavarian and Swiss-styled Villages, Vail sets the bar for mountain recreation in North America.

“We are eager and excited to host the National Brotherhood of Skiers and welcome them to our community,” said Kim Langmaid, Mayor, Town of Vail. “We are looking forward to further partnering with NBS, Vail Resorts, and our entire community to host a fun and memorable event that supports their mission.”

This winter, as part of Vail Resorts’ Epic for Everyone Youth Access Program, the company announced a partnership with NBS to increase access to outdoor recreation and help inspire the next generation of skiers and snowboarders. Through a multi-year commitment from Vail Resorts, NBS chapter clubs in Detroit, Columbus, NYC, and Boston will provide five on-snow sessions per season, introduce career opportunities in snow sports alongside youth mentorship, and train and hire ski and snowboard instructors of color.

About National Brotherhood of Skiers: Founded in 1973, the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) is comprised of over 50 clubs throughout the United States. Membership includes approximately 3,500 snow sports enthusiasts. Each year, the organization hosts the NBS Black Summit, the largest gathering of skiers and snowboarders in the nation. The annual Summit attracts attendees of all ages and includes a wide range of events on and off the slopes. The event supports the NBS Olympic Scholarship Fund and its mission to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will WIN Olympic and international winter sports competitions, representing the United States, and to increase participation in winter sports. The event also serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser, supporting aspiring winter sports athletes and local NBS club programs. The NBS is managed by an all-volunteer board and is volunteer driven. Henri Rivers currently serves as the organization’s national president.