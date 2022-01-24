Kristen Pryor named general manager of The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail

The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail recently issued the following press release on Kristen Pryor being named general manager:

The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristen Pryor as General Manager of the brand-new luxury resort concept in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. A driven hospitality leader who thrives on creating unique guest experiences and delivering successful financial results, Pryor will lead The Hythe through its recent $40-million transformation, which recently debuted as Marriott International’s only Luxury Collection alpine resort in North America.

Kristen Pryor

A graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder, Pryor previously served as the Associate Director of Sales at the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek. Pryor started her hospitality career as a concierge at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort & Spa and also held sales positions at the Keystone Conference Center and the Omni Interlocken Resort & Spa. Pryor joins the Luxury Collection brand with more than 25 years of hospitality industry experience across Colorado, with an extensive successful track record at numerous award-winning resorts. Previously the General Manager of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon Vail Valley, a AAA Four Diamond resort, Pryor was instrumental in the resort’s efforts to earn Colorado’s first Silver LEED hotel certification as well as being named Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 Resort in 2010. Pryor recently served as a board member of the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association and is involved in many Vail Valley organizations, including serving on the Vail Valley Partnership Board, and the Town of Avon’s 2014 re-branding committee. Pryor participated on The Westin Owner Advisory Board and contributed to building brand awareness and implementing future initiatives for the Marriott brand.

“Kristen’s dedicated experience enhancing top-tier hospitality brands along with her unmatched expertise will undoubtedly propel The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail to new heights,” says Tom Healy, Executive Vice President and COO for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Pryor is a mother of three and in her free time, enjoys attending their many sporting events with her husband and spending family time exploring Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.