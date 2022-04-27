How to take your media and entertainment with you wherever you go

It would seem that things have begun to normalize somewhat after the recent pandemic, and as they do, we are all out and about and more active than in the preceding 24 months. Whether we are traveling to work, attending appointments, shopping, and daily travel and the work commutes are on the up. This has left many of us in a bit of a quandary as to how to continue to do the things we have become used to, playing the games we like, watching the short video clips, and keeping up to date on the socials. This article provides a few simple tips and reminders as to how you can still have your media and entertainment with you at all times regardless of the increased travel, social and work commitments.

On the commute

We may not be commuting as much as we did previously as the hybrid working models begin to entrench themselves in the world of work. Yet on the days that we do have to brave the public transport commute, it will be best to be as prepared as possible. Ensure that your mobile device and laptop have been fully charged, you have your earphones, and if there’s a possibility of a meeting on the go, then a headset will provide the privacy that you need. Having this tech will allow for you to be in touch but also be able to catch up on media and entertainment on the go.

On the breaks

Lunchtime comes around, and the healthy snack is done before you know it, and for many, it may simply be a case of getting straight back to the grindstone, don’t. The break times you have scheduled are vital to keep your mind and body in tip-top shape, and as such, use your break times to recharge and refresh. A growing trend is to play some form of online game, and places like Australia pokies online are a firm favorite for great advice and updates as to the best places to access the wide variety of slot games out there. For this, you will need your mobile tech or the latest VPN software to access the sites that you choose to play on from a PC or laptop.

On holiday

Considering that most if not all-out modern entertainment and media is available in the cloud and online, it is simply a matter of having a suitable device that you can travel with that has access to the internet. The best advice in this regard is not to travel with your best tech if you can help it, don’t take your state-of-the-art laptop if it’s just going to be to play games and watch movies. The right-sized tablet or mobile phone will be able to serve most of your travel purposes, including linking the aforementioned to most smart televisions.

Being able to take your media and entertainment with you wherever you go is all about the tech that you have at hand and having the tech-savvy to plan in advance. Understanding your tech’s capabilities and which devices and associated software are going to be needed is going to be the main focus if you want to play, watch, and simply be entertained as you go about your ‘back to normal’ daily business.