How to live off the land

It is the dream of many Americans: being able to be self-sustainable without any intervention from the government and without any distraction from the stresses of modern life. As popularized in Into The Wild, there can be many advantages from choosing to live off the land as well as many pitfalls. If you are interested in committing to such a lifestyle choice, you have come to the right place, as this guide has been created to recommend five ways that you can successfully make this dream a reality. Read on now to see which key tips have been picked.

Buy a High-Quality Rifle

If you plan to eat high-quality food while living on your own in the wilderness, then it is a very good idea to have your own rifle. While gun laws vary depending on the state, broadly speaking it is easy enough for you to own a hunting rifle to be able to shoot animals and cook them. It’s worth making sure that you know how to skin an animal and use its fur and meat first before you commit to this decision, as you could end up in a lot of trouble otherwise.

You will also need to probably obtain a hunting license. Not only should you actually be trained in the ins and outs of hunting safely, but it may be a legal requirement where you live. Make sure to take a state certified hunters safety course in FL before you get started.

Grow Your Own Vegetables

Meat alone will probably not be enough when it comes to having the proper sustenance to live off the land. That’s why it is important to make sure that you can grow your own vegetables. You can cultivate a garden in your backyard and grow the basics such as potatoes, cucumbers and lettuce to accompany your meat choices.

Generate Your Own Power

Living off the land doesn’t necessarily mean living without any power source whatsoever. Instead, it means being able to live without being connected up to a central grid. There are two ways that you can have your own power. If you have a small enough place, you can opt to buy a simple generator. The other option is to invest in renewable energy sources, using wind or solar power to make your own electricity. The latter option can be a great idea, as you can actually sell some of your excess energy back to the state, making money in the process.

Harvest Your Own Water

You won’t last long living off the land if you don’t have water. There’re a few choices here. You can invest in technology that can take rainwater and easily harvest it. Conversely, you can build your own well or you can live near a stream with fresh water. Whatever you do, make sure that you have a plan before you get started or you could quickly find yourself in a lot of trouble.