Hickenlooper highlights COVID relief money for local towns, Eagle County

The office of U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper on Thursday highlighted the local money for Eagle County in the American Rescue Plan — a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden and supported in the Senate by both Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet.
Vail: $1 million
Eagle: $1.4 million
Basalt: $820,000
Minturn: $230,000
Eagle County: $9.87 million
The funding goes directly to the cities and counties for COVID relief and is in addition to other components of the bill outlined in Hckenlooper’s press release below, such as school funding, stimulus checks and unemployment payments:
Washington, D.C. –U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper is thrilled that President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill will supercharge vaccine distribution and provide direct support to help Colorado families reach the end of the pandemic. Hickenlooper voted in favor of the bill, which does more to support working and middle class families than any piece of legislation in a generation.
A fact sheet outlining the bill’s impact on Colorado is available HERE and below. For video of Hickenlooper highlighting some of his favorite parts of the bill, click HERE.
“Help is here,” said Hickenlooper. “COVID has wreaked havoc on our communities, but the American Rescue Plan will help Colorado bounce back. This bill supercharges vaccine distribution, gets our kids safely back in the classroom, and lifts millions out of poverty while boosting the economy. We will emerge stronger from this pandemic and economic crisis.”