GOP gubernatorial candidate Ganahl says Thomas is right, states should decide contraception, same-sex marriage rights

During a Colorado Springs campaign event in June, Republican candidate for Colorado Governor Heidi Ganahl said that individual states should decide if they want same-sex marriage and contraception to be legal.

Currently, same-sex marriage and contraception rights are protected nationwide because of landmark U.S. Supreme Court cases.

Below is a transcript of Ganahl’s answer to a question from the audience at the restaurant Brakeman’s Burgers, taken from an audio of the exchange, which was obtained from a source.

Audience member: What else would be returned to the states? I mean, what did Clarence Thomas mention, contraception, gay marriage, should that be a state issue?

Ganahl: I don’t think that’s gonna happen. Let’s take it one step at a time. But I do believe in states’ rights, and I think that these decisions should be made by the states. But right now, in Colorado, there are some things that have gone way too far, and we need to pull back.

Audience member: Like what?

Ganahl: Like the abortion law that was just passed here.

Ganahl is referring to the Reproductive Health Equity Act passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Ganahl’s November opponent, incumbent Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO), earlier this year.

The bill enshrined abortion and contraception rights into state law. Ganahl has been open about her desire to restrict abortion rights in Colorado if elected.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Colorado Times Recorder.