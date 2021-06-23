Free music, FAC return to Maya at Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon

Maya at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon on Tuesday put out the following press release on the return of its popular Friday Afternoon Club with free music:

Maya’s popular Friday Afternoon Club is extremely excited to return for Summer 2021 with FREE weekly concerts outside on The Westin Riverfront’s Gondola Plaza.

FAC will kick off the season on Friday, June 25th with live music by The Laughing Bones.

Maya’s FAC live music series will take place from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. each Friday until Sept. 10th. The 2021 FAC schedule highlights several of Colorado’s hottest bands – including the Johnny Schleper Band, The Turntable Revue, Matty G + Friends, The Evolution and Rewind.

FAC guests can enjoy $3 tacos, $5 beers and $7 margaritas as well as Maya’s full menu of hand-crafted cocktails, Colorado microbrews and delicious modern Mexican cuisine.

New this Summer, Maya will also be offering a Sunday Jazz Brunch starting on June 27th featuring Vail Valley musician Kathy Morrow playing everything from swinging jazz tunes to sultry blues from 9 a.m. – noon each Sunday.

Sunday Jazz Brunch will feature a wide variety of Maya brunch classics – including Chilaquiles Huevos Rancheros and Chorizo Benedicts, along with traditional favorites like Applewood Smoked Bacon, Deviled Eggs, Belgian Waffles and Avocado Toast Bites. Brunch reservations are highly recommended.

Located inside Avon’s award-winning Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Maya pours more than 150 agave-based spirits and house-infused tequilas and features an expansive terrace with stunning Beaver Creek views and outdoor fire pits.

The Westin Riverfront’s Valet Parking is for guests with hotel and dinner reservations only. It is recommended that FAC guests walk, bike, take a ride share or park on The Town of Avon’s Lake Street.

For more information on Maya, please visit www.riverfrontdining.com.