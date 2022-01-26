Forest Service seeks comments on three new trails proposed in Vail area
The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on its plans to construct three trails in the Vail area:
MINTURN, Colo. (Jan. 24, 2022) – The White River National Forest is seeking public comment on plans to construct three trails in the Vail area. Two new non-motorized trails would reduce conflicts with motorized traffic and one trail re-route would reduce environmental impacts.
“These new trails will offer better experiences for forest visitors,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “The trails would be constructed in partnership with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.”
The existing Mill Creek Trail (FSR 710) south of Vail would be re-routed off an old roadbed to reduce sedimentation into Mill Creek. The 7-mile re-route would continue to be open to non-motorized uses.
The new 2-mile Vail Uphill Trail would be constructed to reduce the amount of non-motorized use in summer on the permitted road system in the Vail ski area to reduce conflicts with traffic. Summer uphill hiking and biking traffic has increased significantly in recent years and is expected to continue to increase.
The 0.5-mile North Vail Trail connector will provide a new trail connection between the popular Red Sandstone Road (FSR 700) and North Vail Trail #1896 to reduce conflicts and safety concerns between non-motorized users and motorized traffic on the Red Sandstone Road.
For more details on the proposed trails, maps, and information about how to comment, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61186. Comments will be most helpful if received by Feb. 7, 2022.
