FIS gives green light to Birds of Prey World Cup races as Beaver Creek opens early

As snow continued to fall Friday morning — and in the wake of Beaver Creek announcing it will open two days early — it’s no surprise the International Ski Federation liked what they saw on the Birds of Prey World Cup ski racing track, giving the Dec. 2-4 men’s races the go-ahead.

While most of Thursday night’s storm piled up snow closer to Colorado’s Front Range, flakes were still flying Friday at Vail and Beaver Creek ahead of what’s expected to be a week or more of dry and sunny weather, according to forecasters.

“Thursday night’s storm dropped 8-9 fluffy inches on a few northern mountains while most other areas saw little to no snow,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Friday. “Looking ahead, we’re in for 7-10 days of mostly dry and warmer weather. Toward the end of November, there’s about a 50/50 chance that snowfall will return.”

It’s official – the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) on Friday gave the green light for the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup scheduled for Dec. 2-4 in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

As with every stop on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, each mountain must pass “snow control” ahead of the races to ensure course quality.

Beaver Creek has enjoyed cold temperatures and early-season snow and will be opening early next week ahead of the races.

“Xfinity Birds of Prey is always an exciting time for our community. We are honored to be a part of a very small group that has been hosting World Cups for 55 years,” said Sarah Franke, VP of Operations and Marketing for the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the event each year. “Although Mother Nature gave a little help this year, all credit and thanks go to our longtime partner Vail Resorts, and their amazing and dedicated Beaver Creek Mountain Operations team. It is looking beautiful up at the race course and we are looking forward to welcoming back the world’s fastest men on skis.”

Xfinity Birds of Prey Race Schedule

Friday, Dec. 2, 10:15 a.m. – Downhill

Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – Downhill

Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – Super-G

*Please note this year’s earlier start times.

Beaver Creek Village comes alive during Xfinity Birds of Prey with a jam-packed weekend of events. Races are free to spectate from the finish area and, new this year, a live watch party will be set up in the heart of the village. The weekend also includes a Stifel U.S. Alpine Team Signing, free live music, a visit from Santa, Beers of Prey, fireworks, the Pumphouse Bar, sponsor activations and much more.

The Xfinity Birds of Prey are organized by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation in partnership with FIS, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Vail Resorts, the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, the US Forest Service, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and Xfinity.

