Elevate your mother-daughter relationship

The Eagle-based Women’s Empowerment Workshop (WEW) on Tuesday issued the following press release on its new nature retreat called the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop:

If you long to stay connected to your daughter through her teen years and beyond, the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop Sunday, September 11 in Eagle offers the tools and insights you need to learn, laugh, and grow together.

Women’s Empowerment Workshop (WEW) is offering this nature retreat specifically to enrich and transform one of the most fundamental relationships in life. WEW Founder and nature-based coach, Susie Kincade, will be joined by Eagle Valley therapist, Lisa Hassin, LPC to lead the retreat in English and Spanish as needed.

“Trust and communication are key to growing mutual respect and love so that girls and moms can grow apart yet stay deeply connected. This interactive, fun workshop will teach pro-active tools and communication skills to help navigate this tricky teenage time and beyond,” offered Kincade. “What women learn here translates to all relationships throughout their life.”

“Parenting a teen can be challenging under the best circumstances, and even more so in these times,” added Hassin. “We bring a unique approach that focuses on empathy, compassion and understanding.”

Kincade, who runs various empowerment programs in nature for girls and women, believes it is never too late to enrich your Mom-Daughter relationship, and says this retreat serves women of all ages who want to deepen this connection.

At a beautiful, private nature sanctuary in Eagle, the retreat will focus on opening new lines of communication, deepening trust, building empathy, and growing new depth and understanding of oneself and each other. Participants can expect to leave with new insights and practical skills that translate to all their relationships and their personal growth. Come prepared to interact with each other and nature! It is geared for those who identify as female, age 12 and older and their mother or guardian. The workshop lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost is $195/person, $395 per pair. While coming as a pair is optimal, solo participants are also invited. Group size is limited for a more intimate experience.

Learn more and register at www.womenempower.us/retreats-workshops/

Call Women’s Empowerment Workshop with questions: 970-328-5472.