Eagle County Regional Airport announces winter flights to and from Austin, Texas

The Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) on Thursday issued the following press release on new American Airlines winter flights to and from Austin, Texas:

The Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) announced that American Airlines will offer EGE-Austin service on a 70-seat CRJ-700 effective December 15, 2022.



“Thanks to our partners at American Airlines, we are excited to announce new, non-stop service this winter to Austin,” said Director of Aviation David Reid. “At a time when operational challenges have led some airlines to cut back service, it’s great to see this confidence in our market. We really think this will be a great new route for locals and visitors this winter.”



A total of 78 flights and 5,460 seats are scheduled for this route as follows:

Daily from December 15 through January 9

Saturday-only from January 14 through February 11

Daily from February 16 through April 3



“American is excited to connect Eagle County Regional Airport with Austin this winter, offering up to 10 daily flights from EGE,” said Philippe Puech, American’s Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “This new route complements our existing winter service connecting EGE to Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Phoenix. We’re eager to offer customers more ways to experience all that Eagle County has to offer and provide local residents with additional access to American Airlines’ global network.”



Tickets are on sale now at www.aa.com.



EGE anuncia vuelos de invierno entre el Condado de Eagle y Austin, Texas





14 de julio de 2022 – El Aeropuerto Regional del Condado de Eagle (EGE) anunció que American Airlines ofrecerá el servicio EGE-Austin en un CRJ-700 de 70 asientos a partir del 15 de diciembre de 2022.



“Gracias a nuestros socios de American Airlines, nos complace anunciar un nuevo servicio sin escalas a Austin este invierno”, dijo el director de aviación, David Reid. “En un momento en que los desafíos operativos han llevado a algunas aerolíneas a reducir el servicio, es fantástico ver esta confianza en nuestro mercado. Realmente creemos que esta será una ruta nueva excelente para locales y visitantes este invierno”.



Un total de 78 vuelos y 5,460 asientos están programados para esta ruta de la siguiente manera:

Diariamente del 15 de diciembre al 9 de enero

Solo los sábados del 14 de enero al 11 de febrero

Diariamente del 16 de febrero al 3 de abril



“American se complace en conectar el Aeropuerto Regional del Condado de Eagle con Austin este invierno, ofreciendo hasta 10 vuelos diarios desde EGE”, dijo Philippe Puech, Director de Planificación de Redes de Corta Distancia de American. “Esta nueva ruta complementa nuestro servicio de invierno existente que conecta a EGE con Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Ángeles, Nueva York, Miami y Phoenix. Estamos ansiosos por ofrecer a los clientes más formas de experimentar todo lo que Condado de Eagle tiene para ofrecer y brindar a los residentes locales acceso adicional a la red global de American Airlines”.



Los boletos están a la venta ahora en www.aa.com.