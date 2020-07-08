Eagle County Paramedics Services CEO Montera elected to board of national association

Eagle County Paramedics Services on Tuesday put out the following press release after CEO Christopher Montera was elected to the National EMS Management Association Board of Directors:

EDWARDS, Colo.—July 6, 2020—Brian LaCroix, President of the Board of the National EMS Management Association (NEMSMA), recently announced the results of the elections for the National EMS Management Association Board of Directors; Eagle County Paramedics Services CEO Christopher Montera was elected to the Board for his first term. He will serve a two-year term and join the 10 member Board of Directors charged with leading the strategic and operational direction of NEMSMA.

“This year we had a very impressive and prestigious slate of candidates,” stated LaCroix in an email to NEMSMA members. “This was a fantastic level of interest from these members and we are grateful for their engagement.”

NEMSMA is a professional association of EMS leaders dedicated to the discovery, development, and promotion of excellence in leadership and management in EMS systems, regardless of EMS system model, organizational structure or agency affiliation. The Board consists of EMS professionals from around the country.

“It is an honor to be elected by my peers to serve on the NEMSMA Board of Directors,” said Montera. “It’s impossible to think that one can just sit back and wait for change. By serving, I can help ensure that we’re making improvements for our patients and to the industry.”

Montera is active in the EMS. He constantly advocates for education, reform and better payment models. In addition to this appointment, he is the Treasurer for the Central Mountains RETAC and EMS Association of Colorado (EMSAC).