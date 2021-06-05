Eagle County Paramedic Services earns two awards from Central Mountains Regional Emergency Medical Trauma Advisory Council

CMRETAC executive director Sarah Weatherred visited the Eagle County Paramedic Services Edwards Station to present the agency with the Emergency Management System Agency of the Year Award and Community Paramedic David Miller with the Community Focused Award. Pictured from left to right: Eagle County Paramedic Services’ CEO/CFO Amy Gnojek; Community Paramedic David Miller; CEO/COO Jim Bradford; CMRETAC executive director Sarah Weatherred and EC Paramedics’ Operations Manager Steve Vardaman (Katie Coakley photo).



Eagle County Paramedic Services issued the following press release on Friday:

On May 26, the Central Mountains Regional Emergency Medical Trauma Advisory Council (CMRETAC) awarded Eagle County Paramedic Services with two awards: Community Paramedic David Miller was awarded the Community Focused Award and the agency received the Emergency Management System Agency of the Year Award.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive these awards from CMRETAC,” said Jim Bradford, CEO and COO of Eagle County Paramedic Services. “This past year was a difficult one for everyone and it means so much to be recognized by our peers in the region. Our success working through the pandemic was part of a larger effort by all medical providers in Eagle County. We are grateful for the support of our partners during this time.

“We’re also proud that David Miller was recognized,” Bradford continued. “His work as a Community Paramedic and with the NARCAN in the homes program is laudable.”

CMRETAC is a 501(c)(3) organization that is authorized and funded by state statute to provide a coordinated approach to emergency medical and trauma care in the region. The group works with 17 different agencies and services 6,882 miles (almost the size of New Jersey) in the mountainous continental divide area of Colorado including the counties of Chaffee, Eagle, Lake, Park, Pitkin and Summit.

“We are so proud of the emergency and trauma care that is provided in our region and thrilled to announce the inaugural CMRETAC Awards winners,” said Sarah Weatherred, executive director of the CMRETAC. “This year, more than any other year, providers have gone above and beyond to ensure quality care for the residents and visitors of our region.

“Eagle County Paramedics Services is being recognized for the incredible community and region-wide impact they made during the COVID-19 pandemic. They took a forward thinking, creative approach to support patients’ physical and mental health needs, and should be commended for their efforts. David Miller, Community Paramedic, received the Community-Focused Professional award. In partnership with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, he was instrumental in launching a new program that helps prevent opioid overdose and death with the use of naloxone in the home.”

The Annual Awards consist of six categories; nominations are taken from across the region in the spring of each year and awards are presented at the May CMRETAC board meeting. Weatherred presented the awards to EC Paramedics on Friday, June 4.