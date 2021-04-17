Eagle County Open Space accepting comment on multiple policies, properties
Eagle County onThursday issued the following press release on proposed policies and rules for Eagle County Open Space properties:
Eagle County Open Space is inviting the public to review and submit public comments on a variety of policies and rules and regulations for County-owned Open Space properties.
Visit the Eagle County Open Space Projects page for more information.
Eagle County has developed a comprehensive set of rules and regulations to protect natural resources and ensure public safety on Open Space properties. The Rules and Regulations Resolution will go before the Board of County Commissioners on May 11, 2021 and Open Space is seeking public comment prior to consideration by the Board. Currently, regulations are not uniform across open space sites, and this resolution seeks to resolve that. It will also provide Open Space rangers and public users a straightforward and standard set of guidelines for use on Eagle County Open Space properties with the ultimate goal of better protecting natural resources and ensuring public safety.
To complement the Rules and Regulations Resolution, Open Space is updating their rules for Special Events and Programs as well as Commercial Activities on Open Space properties. These rules will be adopted via the Rules and Regulations Resolution and Open Space seeks public comment on the proposed rules for Special Events and Programs as well as Commercial Activities. There has never been a permitting system or process for identifying and managing commercial uses on Eagle County Open Space properties, and this rule seeks to ensure resource protection and public access to properties are maintained while also better aligning Eagle County’s management of commercial uses with that of other public land managers.
For more information and to provide public comment, visit https://www.eaglecounty.us/openspace/openspaceprojects or contact the Open Space department at 970-328-8698.
Watch the presentation to the Board of County Commissioners from Feb. 9, 2021.
Read the Vail Daily’s article on the proposed rules and regulations, “Eagle County eyes tighter rules, fees for some open space users,” published Feb. 12.
Eagle County Open Space accepting comment on multiple policies, properties
April 17, 2021, 12:35 pm
Eagle County onThursday issued the following press release on proposed policies and rules for Eagle County Open Space properties:
Eagle County Open Space is inviting the public to review and submit public comments on a variety of policies and rules and regulations for County-owned Open Space properties.
Visit the Eagle County Open Space Projects page for more information.
Eagle County has developed a comprehensive set of rules and regulations to protect natural resources and ensure public safety on Open Space properties. The Rules and Regulations Resolution will go before the Board of County Commissioners on May 11, 2021 and Open Space is seeking public comment prior to consideration by the Board. Currently, regulations are not uniform across open space sites, and this resolution seeks to resolve that. It will also provide Open Space rangers and public users a straightforward and standard set of guidelines for use on Eagle County Open Space properties with the ultimate goal of better protecting natural resources and ensuring public safety.
To complement the Rules and Regulations Resolution, Open Space is updating their rules for Special Events and Programs as well as Commercial Activities on Open Space properties. These rules will be adopted via the Rules and Regulations Resolution and Open Space seeks public comment on the proposed rules for Special Events and Programs as well as Commercial Activities. There has never been a permitting system or process for identifying and managing commercial uses on Eagle County Open Space properties, and this rule seeks to ensure resource protection and public access to properties are maintained while also better aligning Eagle County’s management of commercial uses with that of other public land managers.
For more information and to provide public comment, visit https://www.eaglecounty.us/openspace/openspaceprojects or contact the Open Space department at 970-328-8698.
Watch the presentation to the Board of County Commissioners from Feb. 9, 2021.
Read the Vail Daily’s article on the proposed rules and regulations, “Eagle County eyes tighter rules, fees for some open space users,” published Feb. 12.
Share this: