Eagle County offers free KN-95 masks through participating organizations

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on offering free KN-95 masks:

Eagle County is partnering with the State of Colorado and local agencies to distribute free KN-95 and surgical-grade masks to the public. Individuals can visit participating locations to receive up to four masks each per month for personal use. Access to vaccines, masks, and other protective resources has been a top priority for Eagle County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with local organizations and the state on this effort is another component of the strategy to maintain a healthy community. A current list of participating organizations is listed below; any changes will be updated on eaglecountycovid.org.

Interested individuals should visit the webpages below or call to learn more about operating hours and availability of supplies at each location.

Vail

Vail Public Library

292 W. Meadow Dr. Vail, CO 81657

Avon

Eagle County Government- Avon Annex

100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd. Avon, CO 81620

Eagle

Eagle County Government- Eagle Offices

500 Broadway St. Eagle, CO 81631

Greater Eagle Fire Protection District- Station 9

425 E. 3rd St. Eagle, CO 81631

El Jebel/Basalt

Eagle County Government- El Jebel

20 Eagle County Rd. #A, El Jebel, CO 81623

Roaring Fork Fire- Station 41

20 School St. Basalt, CO 81621

Basalt Library

14 Midland Ave, Basalt, CO 81621

Carbondale

Roaring Fork Fire- Station 42

1089 JW Dr. Carbondale, CO 81623

El condado de Eagle ofrece mascarillas KN-95 gratuitas a través de organizaciones participantes

25 de enero de 2022 – El condado de Eagle se ha asociado con el estado de Colorado y las agencias locales para distribuir mascarillas KN-95 y de grado quirúrgico gratuitas al público. Las personas interesadas pueden visitar las ubicaciones participantes para recibir hasta cuatro mascarillas por mes para uso personal. El acceso a vacunas, mascarillas y otros recursos de protección ha sido prioridad para el condado de Eagle durante la pandemia de COVID-19. La asociación con organizaciones locales y el estado en este esfuerzo es otro componente de la estrategia para mantener una comunidad saludable. A continuación se incluye una lista actual de las organizaciones participantes; cualquier cambio se actualizará en eaglecountycovid.org.

Los interesados deben visitar las páginas web a continuación o llamar para obtener más información sobre el horario de atención y la disponibilidad de suministros en cada ubicación.

Vail

Vail Public Library

292 W. Meadow Dr. Vail, CO 81657

Avon

Eagle County Government- Avon Annex

100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd. Avon, CO 81620

Eagle

Eagle County Government- Eagle Offices

500 Broadway St. Eagle, CO 81631

Greater Eagle Fire Protection District- Station 9

425 E. 3rd St. Eagle, CO 81631

El Jebel/Basalt

Eagle County Government- El Jebel

20 Eagle County Rd. #A, El Jebel, CO 81623

Roaring Fork Fire- Station 41

20 School St. Basalt, CO 81621

Basalt Library

14 Midland Ave, Basalt, CO 81621

Carbondale

Roaring Fork Fire- Station 42

1089 JW Dr. Carbondale, CO 81623