Eagle County offers free KN-95 masks through participating organizations

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on offering free KN-95 masks:
Eagle County is partnering with the State of Colorado and local agencies to distribute free KN-95 and surgical-grade masks to the public. Individuals can visit participating locations to receive up to four masks each per month for personal use. Access to vaccines, masks, and other protective resources has been a top priority for Eagle County throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with local organizations and the state on this effort is another component of the strategy to maintain a healthy community. A current list of participating organizations is listed below; any changes will be updated on eaglecountycovid.org.
Interested individuals should visit the webpages below or call to learn more about operating hours and availability of supplies at each location.
Vail
Vail Public Library
292 W. Meadow Dr. Vail, CO 81657
Avon
Eagle County Government- Avon Annex
100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd. Avon, CO 81620
Eagle
Eagle County Government- Eagle Offices
500 Broadway St. Eagle, CO 81631
Greater Eagle Fire Protection District- Station 9
425 E. 3rd St. Eagle, CO 81631
El Jebel/Basalt
Eagle County Government- El Jebel
20 Eagle County Rd. #A, El Jebel, CO 81623
Roaring Fork Fire- Station 41
20 School St. Basalt, CO 81621
Basalt Library
14 Midland Ave, Basalt, CO 81621
Carbondale
Roaring Fork Fire- Station 42
1089 JW Dr. Carbondale, CO 81623
El condado de Eagle ofrece mascarillas KN-95 gratuitas a través de organizaciones participantes
25 de enero de 2022 – El condado de Eagle se ha asociado con el estado de Colorado y las agencias locales para distribuir mascarillas KN-95 y de grado quirúrgico gratuitas al público. Las personas interesadas pueden visitar las ubicaciones participantes para recibir hasta cuatro mascarillas por mes para uso personal. El acceso a vacunas, mascarillas y otros recursos de protección ha sido prioridad para el condado de Eagle durante la pandemia de COVID-19. La asociación con organizaciones locales y el estado en este esfuerzo es otro componente de la estrategia para mantener una comunidad saludable. A continuación se incluye una lista actual de las organizaciones participantes; cualquier cambio se actualizará en eaglecountycovid.org.
Los interesados deben visitar las páginas web a continuación o llamar para obtener más información sobre el horario de atención y la disponibilidad de suministros en cada ubicación.
Vail
Vail Public Library
292 W. Meadow Dr. Vail, CO 81657
Avon
Eagle County Government- Avon Annex
100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd. Avon, CO 81620
Eagle
Eagle County Government- Eagle Offices
500 Broadway St. Eagle, CO 81631
Greater Eagle Fire Protection District- Station 9
425 E. 3rd St. Eagle, CO 81631
El Jebel/Basalt
Eagle County Government- El Jebel
20 Eagle County Rd. #A, El Jebel, CO 81623
Roaring Fork Fire- Station 41
20 School St. Basalt, CO 81621
Basalt Library
14 Midland Ave, Basalt, CO 81621
Carbondale
Roaring Fork Fire- Station 42
1089 JW Dr. Carbondale, CO 81623