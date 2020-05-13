Eagle County Fair & Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

The 81st annual Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, scheduled for July 22-25, has been cancelled by the Eagle County Board of Commissioners due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Here’s Wednesday’s press release:

In support of the health and safety of the community, and based on the recommendation from the Fair & Rodeo Advisory Committee, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners has decided to cancel the 81st annual Fair & Rodeo that was scheduled for July 22-25.

“While we are deeply saddened to forego what surely would have been another spectacular fair and rodeo, to comply with our public health order we must hold off on a gathering of that size,” said County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “Obviously, this pandemic has forced similarly tough decisions on communities all over the world, but it still hits very hard at home when we have to give up events like these which are so widely appreciated and bring us closer together. Many individuals in our community will be greatly impacted by this loss. We appreciate the continued support of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, and look forward to welcoming back crowds next summer.”

Although the public aspects are canceled, the CSU Extension 4H Youth Development program is developing plans for exhibitor-only competition and the Junior Livestock Sales Commission is anticipating online auction. Those details will be released soon.

“A committed staff and experienced Fair & Rodeo Advisory Council are dedicated to the success of the Fair and Rodeo,” said Tanya Dahlseid, Fair Manager. “We are looking forward to a robust event in 2021.”