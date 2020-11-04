Eagle County Dems, 5B headed to victory in preliminary election results

Eagle County preliminary voting tallies are in, and Democratic Eagle County commissioners Kathy Chandler-Henry and Matt Scherr are comfortably leading their Republican opponents by margins of 63% to 36% and 61% to 38% respectively.

That’s with 26,653 ballots counted out of a total of 33,967 active voters in Eagle County.

Statewide, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden is demolishing President Donald Trump by a margin of 57% to 40% with about 69% of the vote counted, and former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is crushing incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner by a margin of 55% to 42%.

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes the western two-thirds of Eagle County, Republican Lauren Boebert was leading Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush by a margin of 50% to 46% with 72% of the voted counted.

Conservation Colorado issued the following statement on Gardner’s resounding defeat:

“Tonight, Coloradans overwhelmingly rejected U.S. Senator Cory Gardner’s bid for a second term by electing former Governor John Hickenlooper — who ran on a platform of protecting Colorado’s climate, land, water, and communities — to represent our state in the U.S. Senate.

“Conservation Colorado Executive Director Kelly Nordini and League of Conservation Voters (LCV) President Gene Karpinski released the following statements in response:

“’Congratulations to Senator-elect Hickenlooper on his victory tonight. Conservation Colorado looks forward to working with you to advance climate action, rein in corporate polluters, and get the CORE Act across the finish line in the coming year.’

“’And to Cory Gardner and those who would follow his lead: always remember that Coloradans know the difference between leadership and lip service. All the corporate PAC money in the world can’t greenwash a pro-polluter record.’”

Locally, Eagle County School put out this press release on the successful passage of 5B by a margin of 72% to 27%:

Eagle County School District thanks the community for its continued investment in schools with the passage of 5B. Though educational funding remains uncertain, being able to count on and project local support helps with our annual budget and strategic planning. It sustains our funding for mental health support of students, attracting and retaining quality staff, maintaining enrichment programs, and providing updated learning materials. These issues are at the heart of providing a quality education for our students.

We would like to thank the numerous volunteers and our friends at the Education Foundation of Eagle County for their advocacy and support. During this trying time, seeing yard signs and hearing the voices of support has helped lift the morale of our teachers and support staff members. One thing remains constant in Eagle County – we are a community committed to the well-being and development of its children. Thank you for saying “YES” to ECS. Thank you for being a collaborative, patient, and understanding partner with your school district during the pandemic.