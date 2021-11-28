Downhill race added to Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup program in Beaver Creek

Travis Ganong of USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men’s Downhill Training on December 4, 2019 in Beaver Creek. (Photo by Francis Bompard/Agence Zoom)

The Vail Valley Foundation on Saturday issued the following press release on adding a second downhill race next week at the annual Birds of Prey World Cup races at Beaver Creek:

Beaver Creek, Colo., Nov. 27, 2021 — A second alpine skiing Downhill race will be added to the weekend of Downhill and Super G speed-event racing at the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup, officials confirmed today. The event’s race program will now run as follows ( all times and dates subject to change ):

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.: Downhill Training

Thursday, Dec. 2, 11:45 a.m.: Super G

Friday, Dec. 3, 10:45 a.m.: Super G

Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.: Downhill

Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 p.m.: Downhill

The race was added to the Xfinity Birds of Prey program after the Nov. 26, 2021, Lake Louise Men’s Downhill was cancelled due to heavy snow. Lake Louise held a previously scheduled second Downhill today, and is scheduled to host a Men’s Super G on Sunday, November 28, back-to-back Women’s Downhills Dec. 3-4, and Women’s Super G Dec. 5. The North American leg of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup tour was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very pleased to be in a position to add a Downhill race to our Beaver Creek program. We want to express our thanks and gratitude to all our partners, volunteers, and friends here in Beaver Creek, and on the World Cup Tour, who have managed the last-minute changes required to host this additional race. It will make for an exceptionally exciting weekend of racing in Beaver Creek,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation, which is the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Xfinity Birds of Prey races.

“We are especially grateful for the support from Vail Resorts, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Beaver Creek Resort, FIS, and Infront, and all of the workers and volunteers who make this event one of the best in the world, year after year,” Imhof added.

“We look forward to hosting exciting speed racing at Beaver Creek each year and are thrilled to add another Downhill race to our program,” said Nadia Guerriero, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Beaver Creek Resort. “We’re glad to offer ski racing fans from near and far the opportunity to experience world-class racing up close!”

“We are grateful for our amazing partners at the Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Resorts, Infront and FIS working together to make this additional race possible. Having the ability to provide yet another opportunity for our U.S. Ski Team athletes to compete on home snow – on a track they love so much that is always perfectly prepared by Beaver Creek Mountain Operations and the volunteer Talon Crew – is invaluable,” said Eric Webster, Senior Director of Events at U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

“It was the right decision to cancel the Men’s downhill yesterday in Lake Louise, but it is great that athletes can keep the momentum going in North America with this additional race being added to the program in Beaver Creek,” said Brian Lynam, Race Chairman, Lake Louise World Cup.

Birds of Prey has held replacement events in the past, including a Men’s Giant Slalom on Dec. 6, 2011, a Women’s Super G Dec. 7, 2011, and a Men’s Giant Slalom on Dec. 8, 2011, which all replaced events scheduled originally for Val d’Isère, France.

Learn more at bcworldcup.com.