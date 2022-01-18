Despite two World Cup moguls podiums, Johnson denied spot on Olympic team

Vail’s Tess Johnson posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday that, despite ranking as the second American on the current World Cup moguls tour and registering two third-place finishes thus far on the circuit, she was denied a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

Johnson was an Olympian at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea, finishing 12th. Here’s her Facebook post:

I’m heartbroken to say that I have not been chosen to go to the 2022 Olympics.

I’m going to be fully transparent here: I’m skiing and competing the best I ever have. I am currently ranked 5th overall on the World Cup Tour (2nd American), and I have 2 bronze medals from this year’s Olympic qualifiers (more podiums than any other skier nominated to the team, and the same amount as the entire team, men and women, combined). Despite these results, I did not meet objective criteria for the Games, therefore my hope remained with the fourth and final spot which was a discretionary spot. Yet, despite my results again, the committee selected by the US Ski Team to oversee discretionary cases decided that they were not good enough.

It’s been hard to receive dozens of messages over the past 2 weeks congratulating me on making the Olympics. I didn’t know how to respond as I hadn’t yet qualified, and I had faith that I would be able to report official good news this week, but alas.

I’m grateful to the US Ski Team for funding me with the opportunities to chase my dreams and achieve what I have so far, but I’m simultaneously crushed by their decision. This wound will take time to heal. Part of me still can’t believe this is happening, and I’m doing everything I can to make sure no athlete is made to feel this way again. However, anyone who knows me knows that I will be cheering on my teammates who made the team, as well as all of Team USA.

And make no mistake, I’m not going anywhere. This only fuels my hunger for more at the World Cups following the Games, and I will never stop believing in myself. I’m proud to say I fought my hardest, I performed, and I will continue to do so. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me relentlessly throughout this painstaking process.

I guess I will just always wonder what I could have shown the world in China…

Real Vail Editor’s note: The following letter was sent out on Tuesday and posted here Wednesday morning:

1/18/22

To Whom It May Concern:

This letter is in regards to, and in protest of the Olympic Selection Process that has been used to name the women’s 2022 Beijing US Olympic Freestyle Mogul team. Additionally, those on the committee that created the selection criteria were clearly negligent in their efforts to accurately and fairly determine the Olympic team. Specifically, Matt Gnoza and Jeremy Forster put in place selection procedures that rely heavily on the Mogul FIS Points list (Objective Criteria #1, Discretionary criteria, and Remaining Team Nomination Selection).

The FIS Point list is not applicable or accurate in this situation, as 1., FIS Point Rankings were designed to set international quotas and minimum standards, not for national team selection, 2., the FIS Point Rankings and COVID holds include points from results that are over 2 years old and not relevant to current competition, and 3., the Mogul FIS Rankings include Dual Mogul results, not even an Olympic discipline. Heavy reliance on the FIS Point standings has resulted in naming 2 athletes who have not produced any podiums in the 7 Qualifying Events this season. This left only 2 spots to be allocated among 3 other US athletes who did earn podiums at the 2022 World Cup Qualifying Events. In the end, as a direct result of relying on the FIS Point Standings, 3 of the 4 athletes named to the 2022 US Olympic Team have been designated by virtue of Dual Moguls results, some from more than 2 years ago. Only one athlete was named to the 2022 Olympic Team on the basis of results from the current year and results from World Cup Mogul Events.

This led to one athlete, Tess Johnson, being left off the team despite 2 podiums in Qualifying events, ranking 5th in the world on the 2022 Mogul World Cup standings, and the 2nd highest World Cup ranking of all the US women.

Tess has shown her ability to medal in World Cup events and deserves a spot on the 2022 Olympic Team. The only reason she was not awarded this spot was because of the incompetence of our National Governing Body and Olympic Criteria Selection committee (Matt Gnoza and Jeremy Forster).

The US women’s mogul team is arguably one of the strongest national ski teams in the world, with 4 US women in the top 10 of the 2022 World Cup rankings, but our strongest squad is not being sent to the Olympics. To quote a US Team coach, “We are not taking our best people and it is not good”.

We, the undersigned, as stakeholders in the US mogul skiing community, demand the resignation of those responsible for this fatally flawed system that has harmed multiple athletes, as well as our medal chances at the Olympic games. Additionally, we demand that the US Olympic Team is renamed prior to the Games to include the top 4 best performing US athletes in current World Cup competition, as they are ranked in the 2022 Mogul World Cup standings.

Sincerely,

