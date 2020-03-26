Connect for Health Colorado opens special enrollment period for people losing health insurance

Connect for Health Colorado, the state health insurance marketplace, opened a special enrollment period for people who are without health insurance or are about to lose it because of the COVID-19 outbreak. But the deadline for enrolling is fast approaching on Friday, April 3.

Kevin Patterson

Here’s a letter from Connect for Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson:

To Our Valued Stakeholders,

I hope you are all are staying well and staying home! I’m writing a little earlier in the week than usual because I am asking for your help.

As I announced last Friday, we opened up a Special Enrollment period for Coloradans who are currently uninsured or about to lose coverage due to COVID-19. That coverage will start April 1, but Coloradans must enroll by next Friday, April 3 to receive coverage under this COVD-19 rule. Visit our website to learn more.

Although we are generating some interest with nearly 2,000 people enrolling in the first five days, we could use your help spreading the word about this Special Enrollment period to make sure those who aren’t covered can get that April 1 coverage. Please share this information with your network and community, since we don’t have much time left.

Please pass on to your constituents and stakeholders as soon as you can that Coloradans who want to sign up for coverage through Connect for Health Colorado can complete an application online and select a health insurance plan through our website at ConnectforHealthCO.com. Our certified brokers, assisters and enrollment centers are all taking phone appointments and we’ve added Customer Service Center weekend hours during this period. To get help enrolling, point people to our many avenues to get that help.

As always, Coloradans can sign up for a plan any time of the year if they experience other qualifying life change events, including loss of job-based coverage. Residents who qualify for Health First Colorado (Medicaid) or the Child Health Plan Plus program can also enroll online through the PEAK application any time during the year.

Thank you for your help getting the word out and helping keep Colorado covered.

Media outlets have helped us get the word out around the state from Grand Junction to Loveland and Boulder. The Spanish radio talk show “Hablemos Hoy” also featured Connect for Health Colorado to discuss the special enrollment.

Take care,

Kevin Patterson, MURP, MPA

Chief Executive Officer

Connect for Health Colorado











