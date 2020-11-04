Chandler-Henry, Scherr reelected in Eagle County; Boebert beats Mitsch Bush

Democratic Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry won another term on Tuesday by a resounding margin of 62% to 37% over Republican challenger Thomas Crisofulli.

Kathy Chandler-Henry

“I’m so happy to represent the people of Eagle County for another term,” Chandler-Henry said. “We have lots of work to do and can hit the ground running. It was a good race focused on the issues, and I’d like to thank everyone for their support.”

Chandler-Henry’s fellow Democrat and commissioner, Matt Scherr, also won his race, beating Republican Jennifer Woolley by a margin of 60% to 39%.

“It’s good to know that with so much uncertainty in the world and nation that I have our work to do in this community regardless,” Scherr said.

Matt Scherr

Their victories continue a long run of Democrats dominating Eagle County politics dating back to the last Republican commissioner in 2006.

The tally comes with about 85% of the vote counted – 28,780 out of 33,967 active voters.

In a definitive rebuke of recently failed recall efforts, Amy Cramer Phillips was the second highest vote-getter in the Avon Town Council race with 868 votes – just behind top vote-getter Lindsay Hardy at 879 votes. Russell Andrade won the third seat at 786 votes.

Statewide, in the only truly competitive congressional race, Republican Lauren Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush by a margin of 51% to just under 45.6% in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes the western two-thirds of Eagle County.

“Freedom wins!” Boebert tweeted. “Thank you so much. This is a great victory for freedom and prosperity. Plus I have the honor of being the first mom to represent CO-03! It doesn’t get better than that. God bless America!”

Boebert knocked off five-term incumbent Republican Scott Tipton in the GOP primary. Mitsch Bush, who lost to Tipton by eight points in 2018, vowed to keep fighting.

“We are all in this together,” Mitsch Bush wrote in her concession. “Together we will reclaim our democracy, recover from COVID and build our communities better so that everyone can thrive and succeed. I won’t stop fighting, and I hope you won’t either.”

In the 2nd Congressional District race, which includes the eastern third of Eagle County, Democrat Joe Neguse beat Republican Charlie Winn by a margin of 61.8% to 35.3%.