Breck to open couple days early as Vail gears up for more snow, Friday opening

Breckenridge on Monday announced it’s moving opening day up a couple of days to Wednesday after recent natural snowfall, even as a new storm heads into Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday. Vail is scheduled to open on Friday.

“We are thrilled to kick off the winter season early this year thanks to cold temperatures and great progress on snowmaking at the resort,” Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort, wrote in a press release. Breck was originally slated to open Friday.

“While Mother Nature has provided the temps, I want to give a huge shoutout to all of our resort employees for making this possible,” Churich added. “We can’t wait to welcome back our Breck community to the mountain for the 2022-23 winter season.”

Breck will join Arapahoe Basin, Keystone, Loveland, Winter Park and Wolf Creek as the Colorado ski areas that have opened for the 2022-23 ski season. After a warm start to the week, another round of snow on Thursday should improve conditions around the state.

“While it is still early in the early season, our snowpack is above the median statewide, and we’ll likely stay on the high side thanks to a moderately-strong storm that will bring snow from Wednesday night through Thursday,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Monday.

“Then as we look toward mid-November, I do not see any intense storms, but temperatures should stay cool, and we might be able to eke out more snow now and then,” Gratz added.

Vail opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 11, and Beaver Creek gets going on Wednesday, Nov. 23.