Booth Lake Trailhead parking lot to close for new public restroom construction

The Town of Vail this week issued the following press release on the closing of the Booth Lake Trailhead parking lot for public restroom construction:

The Booth Lake Trailhead parking lot will undergo construction to install a new public restroom beginning Monday, April 25. The parking lot will be closed to parking and drop-off during construction, which is expected to last into early June.

The trail will be open to hikers during construction; however, trail users are asked to either take a bus or hotel shuttle, or to be dropped off at the bus stop located at the intersection of Booth Falls Road and North Frontage Road. No parking is available at Vail Mountain School.

Phase 1 will install the deep utilities and the restroom foundation during the spring. Phase 2 will occur during August when the restroom facility will be placed on the foundation. Portable restroom facilities will be placed at the trailhead during the summer.

Once Phase 1 construction is complete in June, several operational changes will occur for access the Booth Lake Trail. They include: