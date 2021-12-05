Birds of Prey downhill canceled due to wind

The Vail Valley Foundation on Sunday issued the following announcement on the cancellation of the Birds of Prey downhill due to high winds in Beaver Creek:

Due to high winds, today’s Downhill at the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup has been canceled.

It would have been the second of two downhills and the fourth of four speed-event races at the return of Xfinity Birds of Prey after cancelation due to COVID in 2020. The weekend of events was originally schedule to have one Downhill and two Super G races, but a second Downhill was added after Lake Louise had to cancel a Downhill due to heavy snow.

“We were thrilled to welcome the world back to Beaver Creek for the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup in 2021,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation, which serves as Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the event. “We have had an incredible three days of racing and we were hopeful to wrap up Birds of Prey with a second Downhill today. However, due to severe high winds, and for the safety of our athletes, course workers, and volunteers, we needed to cancel the race today. Our sincere thanks to our amazing Vail Valley Foundation staff, event volunteers, Talon Crew volunteers, and our partners FIS, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Vail Resorts, Beaver Creek, and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.”

This is the first time a Downhill has been canceled due to high winds at Beaver Creek since 2010.