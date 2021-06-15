Bertuglia, Klesner, Gardner elected to Holy Cross Energy board

Holy Cross Energy on Tuesday issued the following press release on its recent board election results:

Glenwood Springs, CO, June 15, 2021. Holy Cross Energy (HCE), a not-for-profit member-owned electric cooperative, concluded its annual Board of Directors election on June 10. Ten individuals were nominated for three seats on the HCE Board, two representing HCE’s Northern District, and one representing the Southern District. All HCE members were asked to vote for two candidates in the Northern District and one in the Southern District.

In the Northern District, seven candidates were nominated: Kristen Bertuglia, Roseann Casey, Kristen Hartel, Thomas Henderson, Keith Klesner, Andrew Osborne and Adrienne Perer. Kristen Bertuglia has been re-elected with 31% of the vote, and Keith Klesner has been elected to his first term with 16% of the vote.

Kristen Bertuglia

This will be Ms. Bertuglia’s fourth term serving on the HCE Board of Directors. She is the Town of Vail’s Environmental Sustainability Director and is also currently serving at the Colorado Communities for Climate Action Chair.

Mr. Klesner will be joining the Board for the first time. He is a Principal Program Manager with Microsoft and will be bringing 20+ years of planning reliable and efficient infrastructure for federal and corporate clients as well as leading green building design and construction and integrate renewable power on dozens of projects.

In the Southern District, three candidates were nominated: Brian Davies, Robert Gardner, and Brian Rose. Incumbent Robert Gardner has been re-elected with 44% of the vote.

Robert Gardner

Mr. Gardner has served on the HCE Board of Directors since 2012. Prior to that he worked for HCE for over 30 years in operations, administrative and executive management positions, retiring in 2005.

“This year’s election was filled with many highly qualified candidates and we thank all of them for their interest in serving on HCE’s Board of Directors.” said Dave Munk, HCE Board Chair. “We also congratulate Ms. Bertuglia, Mr. Klesner and Mr. Gardner on their election.”

Keith Klesner

The HCE Board consists of seven directors, who are elected to represent three geographic districts: Western District with one director, Northern District with four directors, and Southern District with two directors. For more information on the HCE Board of Directors, including a map of Districts, please visit https://www.holycross.com/board.

Holy Cross Energy is pleased to announce its 2021/2022 Board of Directors: