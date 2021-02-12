Athletic Club at The Westin hosting virtual goal setting: Mapping a Healthier Year for Mind & Body

The Athletic Club at The Westin Thursday issued the following press release on its Feb. 23 virtual goal-setting workshop : Mapping a Healthier Year for Mind & Body:

Angela Gaffney

The Athletic Club at The Westin is excited to be hosting Mapping a Healthier Year for Mind & Body, a virtual goal setting workshop led by wellness expert Angela Gaffney on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

Grab a notepad and pen for this engaging workshop designed to help you map your way to long-term success. Gaffney will guide participants in a goal setting process to ensure a healthy year ahead. The goals for the evening are to:

Outline your personal Success Journey

Know exactly what you need to do to achieve your goals

Create supportive boundaries for long-term health & happiness

Free & open to everyone, this lecture will be offered over Zoom. Advanced registration is required, please call 970-790-2051 to sign up.

Gaffney is the Director of Learning & Development for the East West family of companies. A celebrated international speaker, Gaffney specializes in teaching people simple & effective strategies to achieve better health, increase productivity and live stress-free while reaching their personal and professional goals. Gaffney is the best-selling author of Feel Good, Look Good, For Life; her work has been featured in numerous top national publications, including USA Today and Yoga + Life Magazine.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 45 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, Group Reformer, TRX and Aerial Yoga. For more information, please visit www.athleticclubwestin.com.