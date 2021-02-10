Altus Vail’s luxury residences debut marks first new major Vail Village development in 10 Years

Altus Vail, a new 15-unit luxury residence development opening this summer, issued the following press release this week:

VAIL, Colo. (Feb. 10, 2021) – Altus Vail, a 15-unit luxury residence development opening in summer, 2021, marks a significant milestone as the first new major construction in Vail Village in 10 years. Its significance is particularly noteworthy both for its unique and intimate condominium concept that offers single-family home lifestyle, amenities, and views, as well as offering new inventory for both Vail Village and the Vail Valley. The region is faced with a scarcity of new homes as it comes off a record year with $3.5B year in real estate sales and historic lows in inventory.

Located in Vail Village, equidistant from Golden Peak base area and Gondola One, the ski-boot-out and ski-boot-in property provides the privacy and intimacy of being just outside the main village hub while affording easy walking access to Golden Peak and Vail Village base areas and the town’s multitude of shops and restaurants.

“Altus Vail residences are designed to feel like a single-family home, including a more private and intimate setting and location, while still providing close access to everything Vail Village offers,” said Stan Kniss, partner and listing broker for Slate Real Estate Advisors. “Another key component are the amenities and features, which mirror those of a single-family home in terms of high-end appliances, energy efficiency, mountain contemporary interior design, private decks and indoor-outdoor living spaces,” Kniss added.

Altus brings together a proven team of local and Colorado developers, designers, property and sales executives including Denver and Eagle-based Brue-Baukol Capital Partners, Gore Creek Group LLC, Shaw Construction, 359 Design, Kellye O’Kelly Design, East West Partners Luxury Home Management and Slate Real Estate Advisors.

The 15-unit property includes nine residences and six penthouses, featuring warm and inviting mountain contemporary designs, semi-private elevators, and indoor-outdoor living spaces, which are one-of-a-kind in the Vail Valley. Prices range from $3M to $10M. View images

“People are re-evaluating how and where they live and spend their time and are learning it does not need to be in the traditional ways, or in the traditional locations,” said Kniss. “Buyers are now looking at vacation homes and seeing them as a permanent or semi-permanent places to live. The trend is moving away from homes that people spend a few weeks in and towards the kind of place where they can spend months. Altus is designed to support this trend, offering an intimate approach to condominium living and sense of belonging and accessibility without the headaches and maintenance of a single-family home.”

Highlights of Altus-Vail design features include:

§ Total of 15 units including six penthouses and nine residential units, ranging in size from 1,470 sq. ft. for a 2 bed | 2.5 bath to 3,030 for 5 bed/5.5 bath and 3,147 sq. f.t and

§ 4 bed|4.5 bath including 16’ great room ceilings in all six penthouses.

§ Direct to mountain views of Golden Peak, Lindsey’s and Pepi’s Face iconic ski runs, Gore Creek, the Gore Range and sunsets to the west

§ One-of-a-kind 8’-deep balconies all with mountain views and retractable sliding doors for indoor-outdoor living, the first for a Vail Village development

§ Ski-boot-out and ski-boot-in walking access to Golden Peak and Vail Village Gondola One

§ Option to join the state-of-the-art Gravity Haus Athletic Club, one block away from Altus Vail

§ Quality of construction for energy-efficiency, framing, insulation (every exterior and interior wall), windows and finishes commensurate with this price point including Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, solid quartz countertops and laminate hard wood floors ideally suited for mountain living, beauty and durability

§ Underground parking and storage rooms

§ Semi-private elevators (one elevator serves two units on the same floor)

§ Hot tubs on private rooftop terraces of all penthouses as well as fire pits for the two premier penthouses

More information:

Altus Vail is located 400 East Frontage Road in Vail, Colo., east of Vail Village and within walking distance to Golden Peak and Gondola One.

For more information, visit www.altusvail.com or call 970.239.1116.